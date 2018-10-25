Athletes of the Week: Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats Volleyball

At the beginning of the season, Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats’ head coach Tami Selfridge said that the key for the season to be a successful one will not be what players can individually perform best but every girl on the team playing as a group.

“Playing as a group is what gave us a state championship,” said Selfridge prior to the start of the season. “We had so many girls that had a really good day in the championship game and we will need that to continue if we want to repeat.”

Now that their regular season has completed and the Lady Bobcats are coming off their third Midstate Athletic Conference Championship, Selfridge is proud that her team is playing as one as they head into the Section IV Class D Tournament.

While Bainbridge-Guilford has Abi and Erica Selfridge on the team – two players who most consider to be some of best players in the section – it is not only the two of them playing and leading the Bobcats to an undefeated regular season or winning championships in the tournaments Bainbridge-Guilford has participated in.