Blue Raiders score in overtime to end Trojans’ run at sectional title

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 24th, 2018

GREENE – As 80 minutes couldn’t determine the outcome of the Greene Trojans and Trumansburg Blue Raiders, 15 minutes of overtime was played. With 6:13 left on the clock in the first extra session, Trumansburg’s Logan Bonn found the back of the net on a free kick, giving the Blue Raiders the win over the No. 2 seed Trojans to move into the Section IV Class C boys soccer finals.

The Trumansburg free-kick was awarded following a Greene foul. Placed just outside the 18 yard box, the Blue Raiders’ Bonn quickly fired a shot as the Trojans’ Kevin Gyurik was lining up defensive wall in front of the ball.

The bang-bang play ended Greene’s chances at a Section IV title.

From the time the ball was place in the middle for the kickoff to the final minute of regulation, the momentum was in favor of the Trojans’ as they held possession for the majority of the game.


