Oxford creates memorial for all veterans, and prepares for Veterans Day event

OXFORD – Oxford has began construction around the Cole Memorial Fountain in Lafayette Park to create a memorial honoring it's veterans.

The memorial will feature a pathway of bricks engraved using laser technology, which memorial creators said which give each paver clear cut lettering. They said each brick will have the lettering filled in with harden black plastic giving it a shining finish.

"The pavers will be maintenance free, weather resistant, and can be pressure washed if necessary," said Village of Oxford Historian Vicky House.

According to house, the idea of having a memorial of this caliber started as a dream of hers back in 2011, and after recently garnering support from her community, her dream became a reality.

"Originally our goal was to get 200 bricks engraved with the names of veterans, and so far we already have 412 of them,” said House. "We have people sending in requests to be part of the memorial from over 20 states and two countries.”