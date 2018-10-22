Indians top Tornado 25-13 to capture 3rd seed; Norwich to see Forks in 1st round

OWEGO – Norwich had scored 40 or more points in four of their last five games. Friday night, the host Owego Indians held the Tornado to their lowest total of the season thus far, allowing just 13 points to be scored by the visiting team.

Owego’s quarterback Tyler Phelps threw the ball 31 times, completing 20 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to a 25-13 win. With the victory, the Indians claimed the third seed in the Section IV Class B playoff bracket.

No team was able to record a touchdown in the quick first quarter, a first in a Norwich game this season. It was also only the second time all season that the Tornado’s opponent put points on the board first.

That first score of the game came from the arm of Phelps. He found Kobe Bogart down field and the two connected for 47 yards and the touchdown just nine seconds into the second stanza.

A few minutes later, the Tornado recovered an Owego fumble at the Indians’ 28-yard line. Following the turnover, Norwich’s Eric Conant gained 23 yards on first down. He added another four on the next play to move the Tornado down to the one yard line. Teammate David Berger crossed the ball over the one yard line to make the score 7-6.