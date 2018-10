ONEONTA – In a rematch of the Midstate Athletic Conference Girls Soccer Championship from a week ago, the stakes were a little bit higher in Saturday’s game between Unadilla Valley and Unatego. On the line? A trip to the Section IV Class C semifinals.

The No. 2 Spartans outshot the seventh-seeded Lady Storm 16-4 as they claimed a 3-0 victory in the quarterfinals match-up at Wright National Soccer Campus.