Trojans use 5 goals to move into semifinals; Rematch against Eagles slated

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 19th, 2018

GREENE – The Lady Trojans earned the No. 2 seed of the Section IV Class C Field Hockey tournament with their 10-2 record. With their low seed, Greene faced Sidney in the quarterfinal round Thursday evening and came out the victors of a 5-0 final score.

Madison Rice and Olivia Kennedy had a connection going in the contest as Rice was the recipient of two passes from Kennedy that scored goals for the Trojans.

The first goal of the Rice-Kennedy campaign came in the first half a minute after Greene’s first goal. That goal was scored by Jess Unkel with an assist by teammate Claire Moxley.


