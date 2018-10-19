Cruz runs for 5 TD’s, 330 yards in Blackhawks’ win over the Storm

NEW BERLIN – The Blackhawks scored 22 points in the first quarter while the Storm of Unadilla Valley tacked on one touchdown. UV made the game interesting in the second, tying it at 22-22 but the two scores Oxford in the third proved to help the visiting team come out with the 36-28 victory last Friday.

Xavier Cruz recorded all five of the Blackhawks’ touchdowns in the game, finishing with 330 of Oxford’s 363 yards.

Cruz’s scoring runs were for 30, 60, 7, 46 and 13 yards from the line of scrimmage with three coming in the opening stanza.

It wasn’t all the offensive effort by Cruz that helped Oxford claim the win for the visiting team.

The Blackhawks’ Brad Beckwith kicked an onside kick and recovered the fumble from his attempt to give his team good field position following the UV turnover. He also picked up another fumble recovery in the game after blocking a punt.