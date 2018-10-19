Lady Tornado avenge early season loss to Yellowjackets with sweep; UV captures 3rd in MAC Tournament

ONEONTA – In their first meeting of the season, the Purple Tornado and the Yellowjackets of Oneonta went the distance of five games with Norwich on the losing end. Thursday, the Tornado squad traveled to the Yellowjackets nest looking for revenge.

The Norwich Volleyball team accomplished their goal, sweeping the host team in three games, 25-14, 25-18, 27-25 in the regular season finale.

Once again, the Purple Tornado had a high serve-in percentage, completing the contest with a 92.1-percent.

The hitters of Norwich, Lexi Taylor and Gabby Eddy, controlled the net game as the two combined for a total of 32 kills in the match.

Taylor finished with 18 of the 32 to go along with an ace and a block. Kylie Marvin hustled eight digs and two kills while Sam Binelli led with nine digs.