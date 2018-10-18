Athlete of the Week: Owen Rodriguez, Sherburne-Earlville Marauders Boys Soccer

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 18th, 2018

His quick footwork creates many opportunities while his shiftiness shakes defenders. His strong boot can send a shot on goal from 30 to 40 yards away. All of this poses a threat for opponents when Owen Rodriguez in on the pitch for the Sherburne-Earlville Marauders.

Rodriguez recorded his 15th goal of the season – one of the highest totals by a boys soccer player in Chenango County – against Central Valley in Saturday’s regular season finale. That’s why he is being named this week’s Evening Sun Athlete of the Week.

As a senior this season, Rodriguez’ role on the team was to be the scoring midfielder but he has been able to do so much more.


