Lady Storm moves past Bainbridge-Guilford, 5-1; Path now heads east for Unatego in quarterfinals

NEW BERLIN – Kyleigh George recorded a hat trick for the Storm as Unadilla Valley captured their fourth win of the season over conference foe Bainbridge-Guilford Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the Class C tournament, defeating the Bobcats 5-1.

The Storm gained a one goal lead less than 10 minutes into the contest when Shelby Meade rifled a shot from outside the 18 yard box, sailing the ball over the head of Bobcats’ goalie Ashley Matthews.

George recorded her first goal of three in the contest with 9:48 left in the first half.

30 seconds later, the Storm’s third goal came as Cearah DeCostaFaro carried the ball down the left side of the field and let go a pass in the direction of her goal. The crossing ball found teammate George, who settled it before ripping a shot that found the back of the net.