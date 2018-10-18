Marauders capture third win of season on senior night; Rood records second 200 yard game

SHERBURNE – Labeled as one of the top fives games for the eight-man division in Section III, Sherburne-Earlville took care of business on senior night against Morrisville-Eaton with a 40-6 win.

Prior to the game starting, Head Coach Ed Holmquist honored his nine seniors of the 2018 roster. He and the Marauders quickly turned their focus towards earning their third win of the year.

While Morrisville-Eaton won the opening coin toss, it didn’t take long for Sherburne-Earlville to put the first points on the scoreboard. A high snap between Warriors center and punter on fourth down resulted in a turnover on downs for the Marauders at M-E’s 18 yard line.

Three plays later, Cody Beckwith punched in his first touchdown of the game from five yards out to give S-E an early 6-0 lead.

On their ensuing drive, the Warriors had another bad exchange resulting in another turnover. This time it was between center and quarterback.