NORWICH – Norwich Fire Department officials are still investigating the cause of a trailer fire in Norwich on Monday, and have said due to fire and smoke damage – the trailer was a complete loss.

According to Norwich Fire Department Chief Jan Papelino, a 911 call was received at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, and the caller reported that a tree fell over on River Street, stressing and breaking a power line, and a nearby trailer was on fire.