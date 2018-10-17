Friends of Rogers to present family fun program, "Skull Detectives"

SHERBURNE – Friends of Rogers will present a family fun program called "Skull Detectives" at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 20.

Ever wanted to get inside the head of a favorite animal? Interested in learning about what makes them tick? Make no bones about it, the October Family Fun program is the perfect opportunity to discover more about the anatomy of mammals that live right in our backyard.

By viewing skulls of animals, participants will learn to notice each one’s unique characteristics. Once visitors discover these features, they will be able to recognize different skulls and facts about each animal.


