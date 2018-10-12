Oxford, UV and B-G Volleyball all take road wins

SIDNEY – The Lady Blackhawks of Oxford convincingly swept the host Warriors of Sidney in three straight sets.

In the final two games, Oxford allowed the Warriors to score just six and three points. Sidney held tough in first game, battling to score 16 points but the Blackhawks put the home team away with a final of 25-16.

Allison Beckwith led the way for Oxford with six aces, seven kills and 10 assists. Her teammates Kelsey Drewniak ended the night with four kills and Lilie Horton served up three aces. Allison Pastor added two digs.

Seycelle Kolic and Baylee Jones had two aces each for Sidney while Jones added a kill to her stat line. Ale Johnson had an assist and a kill and teammate Amber Rodgers dished out two assists.

Oxford is now waiting for their seed and schedule for the Midstate Athletic Conference tournament.