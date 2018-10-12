For the Health of It: October is National Dental Hygiene Month

CHENANGO COUNTY – Each October National Dental Hygiene Month is celebrated in an effort to raise awareness on the importance of good oral health and to recognize the work of dental hygienists.

Developing good brushing and flossing habits at an early age is very important. This year the awareness month is focusing on four healthy habits to maintain healthy smiles: Brush, Floss, Rinse, and Chew. Scheduling regular dental visits also helps children get a good start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.

Start the conversation about the daily four: brush twice a day, floss regularly, rinse with mouthwash, and chew sugar-free gum after meals.

The American Dental Association and The Chenango County Department of Public Health would like to remind parents that attitudes and habits established at an early age are critical in maintaining good oral health throughout life. Taking care of your child’s mouth, giving your child healthy foods and beverages, planning scheduled visits to the dentist, and taking care of your own teeth are important ways to start.


