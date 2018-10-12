Akshar announces $155k total in grants supporting local fire and EMS

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 12th, 2018

ENDICOTT – Senator Fred Akshar announced 12 funding grants to support local volunteer fire departments and emergency services on Thursday, including $10,000 for Norwich fire and emergency services and $15,000 for the Greene Fire Department.

Akshar was joined by local firefighters and EMS workers from across the 52nd Senate District at West Corners Volunteer Fire Department Thursday for the announcement of the grants totaling $155,000.

“We rely on our first responders during our most vulnerable times,” said Akshar. “We turn to them during fires, floods, car accidents and medical emergencies and we breathe a sigh of relief when we see them arrive on the scene. I’m proud to be able to secure funding to assist these selfless members of our community to better serve and protect the people of the 52nd Senate District.”


