Greene and Oxford end 2018 soccer seasons with a loss

SIDNEY – The Warriors of Sidney defeated the Greene Trojans in a Midstate Athletic Conference crossover game Wednesday night by a final of 3-1.

Sidney’s Savannah Baldwin found Christina Warden streaking towards the goal just 25 seconds into the contest. Christina Warden took one touch on the ball and rifled a shot into the goal for the first score of the contest.

Eight minutes later, Sidney attempted to clear Greene’s corner kick away from their goal but a miscue by a Warriors’ defender ended up between the posts for the Trojans’ only goal.

Warden tacked on her second goal of the first half with an assist coming from teammate Baldwin once again. Baldwin added her own goal in the second half to give Sidney their third goal.