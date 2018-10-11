Athlete of the week: Bailey Shoemaker, Unadilla Valley Golf

She started golfing at the age of three. She’s already appeared on television for a national golfing event. She’s already played more golf than most people around here. She’s even made a major comeback in a high stakes tournament.

She’s not even in high school yet.

Bailey Shoemaker of the Unadilla Valley Storm is an eighth-grader but she is this week’s Athlete of the Week.

Already impressing many people around the area with her low scores this season but if you ask her, what she averaged for the nine holes played during a match was too high.

Shoemaker’s season scoring average is a 36, which is close to par for nine holes on most courses in the area. It’s also better than most who have been playing golf for year. But for the talented youngster, it’s not good enough.