Lady Marauders dealt first loss in 6 games; Afton adds another to the win column

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 11th, 2018

CANASTOTA – The Lady Marauders of Sherburne-Earlville lost Wednesday afternoon in a league match against host Canastota 1-0, suffering their first loss in a game since September 24.

The game was scoreless until the 16:19 mark in the second half when Canastota’s Juila Vaccaro put the ball between the posts on a penalty corner. Her goal proved to be the game winner.

Sherburne-Earlville outshot the home team, taking two more shots throughout the contest. The Marauders also were awarded more penalty corners.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, S-E had been a on tear through their schedule, winning four of their last five along with a tie against Little Falls.

The Marauders’ last win prior to the loss came last Friday as they beat New York Mills 4-0.

All four of Sherburne-Earlville’s were score in the first half of the contest and was jump started by an assist from Rebecca Turner to teammate Allison Smith at the 27 minute mark.


