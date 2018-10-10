Wedding show and open house to mark opening of Longview Farm & Event Center

EDMESTON – Recently opened Longview Farm & Event Center in Edmeston will host a wedding show and open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 21 to unveil the newly built venue and introduce a number of wedding service and event providers to the public.

Brothers Mark and Matt Tuller – owners of Tuller's Catering and Party Service and Tuller's Septic and Excavation, respectively – spent over a year bringing their newest venture, Longview Farm & Event Center, to fruition.

The public will have the opportunity to visit the venue, located on nine-acres of land at 226 Long View Drive in Edmeston, and meet a number of wedding and event service providers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 21. An open house featuring refreshments and live music will follow the wedding show from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"We did it so we have everything we need right on-site," said Mark Tuller, adding that the event center has a kitchen, a bar, 10 bathroom stalls, a sound system, a back-up generator, and more all on one level, making for a simplified and handicapped accessible venue. The venue also comes complete with tables, chairs, linens, a dance floor, glassware and bar equipment, and heaters.