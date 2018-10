Frank Speziale photo

The Columbus Community Church held a good-will dinner last week. Volunteer Chef Joseph Taranto and a volunteer staff of approximately fifty people served more than 600 harvest dinners Thursday. More than 350 pounds of beef, 350 pounds of mashed potatoes, 4 bushels of Hubbard Squash, four bushels of apples for apple sauce, and more than 100 pies were made.