State ranked Trojans defeat Class A Tigers for 12th win of season; Other boys soccer action around the county

GREENE – The No. 8 Trojans hosted the Class A Tigers of Union-Endicott Monday night. After a 2-0 final, Greene improved to 12-1 on the season.

In the first half, the Trojans’ Brad Taft found the back of the net to record both goals to give his a team the lead.

Greene finished the game with five shots total while the Tigers were able to rifle four off towards the goal.

As the game was even, Greene’s defense took over to hold onto the two goal lead. Goalkeeper Kevin Gyurik kept a clean sheet to record yet another shut out this season.

Greene travels to Bainbridge-Guilford for a 4:30 p.m. game time on Tuesday.

Greene 2, Union-Endicott 0

(2-0 at half)

Goals-Assists: (U-E) None; (G) Brad Taft 2-0.

Shot-Corners: (U-E) 4-2; (G) 5-3.

Saves: (U-E)Payton Taylor 4; (G) Kevin Gyurik 3.

Sherburne-Earlville 2, Adirondack 2

BOONEVILLE – The Marauders headed out on the road following their senior night win to take on the Adirondack Wildcats in league play on Thursday.

After 80 minutes of regulation play and extra minutes for overtime, the contest ended in a 2-2 tie. The tie qualifies Sherburne-Earlville for sectional play with three games remaining in their schedule.

The Marauders took a first half lead as senior Edward Geier scored off a rebounded save by Adirondack’s Alexander Gaylord.

The lead was held through half time for Sherburne-Earlville.

In the second half, the Wildcats Ethan Williams’ goal tied the game at 1-1.

“Williams’ solid play along the wing made life difficult for the Marauder defense throughout the game,” said S-E’s head coach Michael Rodriguez.