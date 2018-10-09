Lucky winner of Northeast Classic Car Museum's annual Mustang drawing

The Northeast Classic Car Museum raffled off a yellow 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang Convertible at its annual drawing on Friday, with John Grady of Axer, MA being named the lucky winner. Pictured here, Northeast Classic Car Museum Board of Trustees Vice President Richard Schutt, BOT President RC Woodford, City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike, Mustang Raffle Chairman Milton Shepler, City of Norwich Supervisor of Ward 1, 2 and 3 James McNeil, Northeast Classic Car Museum Executive Director Robert Jeffrey, and Northeast Classic Car Museum Marketing Coordinator Heather Calkins stand with the winning ticket after the drawing. (Grady Thompson photo)