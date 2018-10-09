Explosion turned fire in Norwich extinguished without injury

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 9th, 2018

NORWICH – Firefighters received a 911 call on Saturday and responded to an explosion in the City of Norwich that set a home on fire. Officials said no one was injured.

According to Norwich Fire Department Chief Jan Papelino, at about 2 p.m. an initial 911 caller reported a house explosion and structure fire with possible entrapment.

"The explosion occurred at a home on Rowley Ave, and it happened after the homeowner lit his boiler and left for a short period of time," said Papelino. "While he was gone, a tenant on the second floor heard a pretty severe explosion."


