Man used hot coffee to rob Sherburne gas station, says sheriff

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 9th, 2018

SHERBURNE – Police captured a man who they say threw hot coffee into the face of a gas station employee and then ran off with stolen items.

Timothy M. Adams, 34, of Sherburne, once released from medical care, will be charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of stolen property.

According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, on October 8 at approximately 5:07 a.m. the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office received a robbery complaint at the Mirabito Convenience Store, located at 84 North Main St. in the Village of Sherburne.


