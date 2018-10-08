Chenango County Public Works closes bridge for "undetermined period of time"

CHENANGO COUNTY – According to the Chenango County Emergency Operation Center, on Tuesday, October 9th, Chenango County Public Works will close County Road 5, between County Road 2 in the Town of German and State Highway 220 in the Town of McDonough.

"The closure shall be in place for an undetermined period of time until the current bridge project on County Road 5 is complete," said the operation center. "Local traffic will be allowed to and from their homes. The traveling public must follow the designated detour from County Road 5 south along County Road 2, then north along State Highway 220 to County Road 5."

Questions can be directed to Shawn Fry, Director of Public Works, at (607) 337-1710.

