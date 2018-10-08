Local aviators receive FAA's prestigious Master Pilot Award

CHENANGO COUNTY – Two Chenango County residents received the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in recognition of 50 years of safe flights and their dedicated service, technical expertise, professionalism, and contributions in making aviation more safe.

Pilots John Weidman, of Oxford, and Stanley Edwards, of Norwich, were awarded the Master Pilot Award on September 29 at a presentation in Cincinnati, OH, joined by two other recipients of the award as well as fellow pilots, family members, and friends. Weidman and Edwards are both lifelong residents of Chenango County.