NORWICH – Saturdays in the Park with Chobani will host a shred day and cornhole tournament this Saturday in Norwich’s West Park.

Saturdays in the Park will hold its second annual cornhole tournament organized by Empire Cornhole from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the tournament is $20 a team and proceeds will benefit the creation of a Norwich dog park, as well as the Chenango SPCA.