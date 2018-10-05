Afton bridge won’t be usable until 2019

AFTON – Following an investigation, engineers from the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said Kelsey Brook Bridge in Afton has suffered from erosion and possible undermining caused be recent flooding, and all traffic will be processed through the nearby temporary one-lane bridge until late 2019.

According to the Chenango County Emergency Operations Center, this summer the downstream (eastbound) side of Kelsey Brook Bridge was demolished and replaced, while traffic was maintained on the upstream (westbound) side.

The center said traffic signals maintained alternating one-way traffic, with the intention to reopen both lanes during the winter months and complete work on the upstream side of the bridge in 2019.