Afton bridge won’t be usable until 2019

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 5th, 2018

AFTON – Following an investigation, engineers from the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said Kelsey Brook Bridge in Afton has suffered from erosion and possible undermining caused be recent flooding, and all traffic will be processed through the nearby temporary one-lane bridge until late 2019.

According to the Chenango County Emergency Operations Center, this summer the downstream (eastbound) side of Kelsey Brook Bridge was demolished and replaced, while traffic was maintained on the upstream (westbound) side.

The center said traffic signals maintained alternating one-way traffic, with the intention to reopen both lanes during the winter months and complete work on the upstream side of the bridge in 2019.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 35% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook