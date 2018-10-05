Peila View Corn Maze announces upcoming twilight and haunted maze nights

OXFORD – Peila View Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Oxford has announced it will be open for twilight and haunted maze nights later this October after the maze and its surrounding attractions have been a huge success with the public since opening in September.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 20, Peila View Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch will be open for a twilight maze. The twilight maze will not be haunted and attendees are asked to bring their own flashlights.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 26 and 27, corn maze organizers will haunt a small portion of the maze for people to walk through after dark.

Since opening the corn maze on September 1, owners Michelle and John Peila estimate over 2,000 people have stopped by for their autumnal attractions. Their youngest attendee was 12-days old––their oldest, 84 years.

“We’re happy with it,” said John Peila. “The best part is seeing the people leave happy, everyone leaves happy. A lot of family photos have been taken on that hay pile.”