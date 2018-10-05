Sheriff seizes drugs, guns and cash in early morning raid

By: Tyler Murphy, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 5th, 2018

OXFORD – The Chenango County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at an Oxford home early Friday, as part of a felony drug investigation. Police seized drugs, cash and guns.

Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting reported that at about 5:45 a.m. narcotic investigators forced their way into a home located at 24 North Washington Street in the Village of Oxford.

“The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, NY State Police CNET Southern Tier, and Norwich City Police department conducted a lengthy narcotics investigation at the above location. During the investigation it is alleged that Joshua G. Figary, age 40 was involved in the distribution of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana within the Village of Oxford,” said the sheriff in a statement.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 42% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook