Sheriff seizes drugs, guns and cash in early morning raid

OXFORD – The Chenango County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at an Oxford home early Friday, as part of a felony drug investigation. Police seized drugs, cash and guns.

Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting reported that at about 5:45 a.m. narcotic investigators forced their way into a home located at 24 North Washington Street in the Village of Oxford.

“The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, NY State Police CNET Southern Tier, and Norwich City Police department conducted a lengthy narcotics investigation at the above location. During the investigation it is alleged that Joshua G. Figary, age 40 was involved in the distribution of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana within the Village of Oxford,” said the sheriff in a statement.