NORWICH – The Norwich High School Sports Hall of Fame is holding its induction dinner and ceremony for the class of 2018 at 5:30 p.m. on October 13.

Individual athletes Don Chirlin (class of ‘53), Pat Quinn (class of ‘58), and Tom Seary (class of ‘81), along with the 1948 Tennis Team, and former coach John Pluta, were each given the hall of fame nod earlier this year.