Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – In a much needed win on senior night in Norwich, the Purple Tornado took to the turf against Chenango Forks, who was also seeking a victory Wednesday night. Both teams were in need of a winning outcome in order to qualify for sectional play.

After a hard fought battle for many of the Purple Tornado who were playing their final game at home, Norwich came out on the losing end of a 2-1 contest, sending the Blue Devils home with a Section IV playoff berth.