NORWICH – Staff from Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's Office will be in the Norwich Firehouse Conference Room from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today as part of her mobile office hours to provide assistance to constituents facing issues related to social security, medicare, and Veteran Affair caseworks.

City of Norwich Joint Committees members unanimously approved the use of the Norwich Firehouse Conference Room for Tenney's mobile office Tuesday night.