Storm’s win leads to first playoff berth in 4 years

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 3rd, 2018

SIDNEY – Unadilla Valley’s Dylan Nichols scored a goal of his own and assisted on another to propel the Storm to a 2-0 win over host Sidney Tuesday evening.

Devon Fairchild put the first score on the board for UV. Nichols found Fairchild with a ball that sailed through the Sidney defense and Fairchild fired it past the Warriors’ keeper.

Six minutes later, Nichols took advantage of a defensive miscue by Sidney. Nichols rifled a shot attempt off the post but followed his shot that was unable to be cleared by the Warriors.

His goal gave the Storm a two goal lead, all that was needed by UV to add another win to their record.

Storm keeper Brandon Kneale stopped all nine Sidney shots, picking up a shut out victory while teammates Cameron Osborne, Wyatt Grey, Tom Gillette and Caleb Parker displayed valiant defensive efforts according to head coach Ryan Houck.


