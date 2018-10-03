Norwich stung by Yellowjackets in five set loss; Other volleyball action from around the county

NORWICH – The Purple Tornado and long-time rival Yellowjackets of Oneonta went the distance of five games to determine a winner of the STAC divisional match Tuesday night. Oneonta prevailed in the fifth game, winning 25-16 to take the match over host Norwich.

The Tornado opened the game with an opening set victory of 25-21 as they were able to hold on to a back and forth match between the two teams.

The Yellowjackets came back in the second game, which again came down to the wire. Passing the usual 25 points needed for the set victory, Norwich and Oneonta battled until one team had the two point advantage.

Norwich had the lead at 27-26 but a miscue led to the Yellowjackets taking the serve back and tying the score at 27. Two points later, Oneonta put away the Tornado for the second game, forcing a fourth game.

In the third game, Norwich pulled it together and finished with a 25-14 win to take the 2-1 lead and needing just one more to close out the match.

Oneonta put a hold on the match win for the home team, displaying strong play to take the fourth set 25-12 to require a fifth tie breaker game.

The final set was once again a battle like games two and three until the Yellowjackets got on a roll and the Tornado couldn’t recover. Oneonta won the final game 25-26 to secure the match victory.

The Yellowjackets were led by Lizzy Serafin’s 11 kills and five blocks, Clarissa Shaw’s 12 assists and seven aces, and Grace Lyall’s 14 digs.

Norwich saw strong play from Lexi Taylor with 29 kills, three aces and one dig. Ripley Strong finished the night with 10 assists and sister Riley ended with 25 assists.

Kylie Marvin was the hustler of the match for the Purple Tornado as she tallied 17 digs while teammate Sam Binelli recorded nine.

The Tornado junior varsity team held for the win during the match earlier in the evening, defeating Oneonta 2-1. All three games ended with close scores with Norwich taking the first of three. The Yellowjackets applied pressure to the Tornado’s perfect record by winning the second game but Norwich held on by winning the third to keep their undefeated season intact.