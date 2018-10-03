Greater Norwich Golfers’ Hall of Fame presents annual donation

The Greater Norwich Golfers’ Hall of Fame made its annual donation to a local non-profit organization on Tuesday, September 18. This year, the chosen charity was the Chenango Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Chairperson of the Hall of Fame Tournament, Denny Mirabito, stated it was the biggest donation by the group of so far. He also extended thanks to all who partcipated in the tournament as well as those who sponsored. The amount of the donation the CMH Auxillary was $2500. Pictured above are Jim Wysor, Doug Wilson presenting the check to Kate Voss, Denny Mirabito and other members from the CMH Auxillary. (Submitted photo).