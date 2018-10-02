Manufacturing Week: Golden Artist Colors

CHENANGO COUNTY – National Manufacturing Day is this Friday. Commerce Chenango would like to use this as an opportunity to recognize the efforts and impact of our local manufacturers.

Calling for more jobs in manufacturing has been a hallmark of American politicians and national discourse since the advent of mass production itself, and has been particularly in vogue the past few years. There is good reason for this. The question remains, however, of how best to cultivate that spirit of entrepreneurship that will lead to any given area’s next successful manufacturer. Sometimes new and unique businesses are spun off from existing employers. Sometimes they emerge from a local makers space, university, or hobbyist’s garage. Regardless of one’s view on the best policy approaches to this end, it ultimately takes a person or more often a group of people with a good idea and the willingness to put in the work.