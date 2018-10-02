Father accused of causing child's death to appear in Norwich City Court

NORWICH – The father accused of causing his child's death by assault is scheduled to make an appearance in Norwich City Court today, as court officials said he has yet to be indicted on any more serious crimes.

Devan Ellsworth, 28, of Norwich was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, following an incident at about 6 p.m., on 58 Henry Street in the City of Norwich.

He is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. today in Norwich City Court.