Father accused of causing child's death to appear in Norwich City Court

NORWICH – The father accused of causing his child's death by assault is scheduled to make an appearance in Norwich City Court today, as court officials said he has yet to be indicted on any more serious crimes.

Devan Ellsworth, 28, of Norwich was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, following an incident at about 6 p.m., on 58 Henry Street in the City of Norwich.

He is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. today in Norwich City Court.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 29% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook