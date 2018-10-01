Simply Primitive opens in Norwich offering home decor, furniture, and more

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 1st, 2018

NORWICH – A new home decor store named Simply Primitive has opened in Norwich, offering fine handcrafted items from seasonal decorations and signs, to curtains, furniture and more.

Simply Primitive is located at 6034 County Road 32 in the Town of Norwich. Owner Rachel Baker said opening the shop has been a goal of her's for the last 20 years, and since its opening at the end of August, the store has already seen its fair share of satisfied customers.

"It's been very good," said Baker. "Surprisingly good because it's always scary to do something and have so much money invested and think, 'Uh, is this going to work?' But no, it's been amazing."

Open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the shops offers both custom order primitives and primitives from the designers themselves purchased at craft shows.


