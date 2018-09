NORWICH This weekend's Saturdays in the Park with Chobani will have three additional vendors available for those interested in purchasing some beer and wine, or cider ice cream.

According to the Saturdays in the Park Coordinator Mindy Chawgo, Blackbear Winery, Lock 1 Distilling Company, and Gilligan's Island will take part in this weekend's event nicknamed, "Cheers to Saturday in the Park with Chobani."