Athlete of the Week: McKenna Sergi, Greene Trojans Field Hockey

An athlete that can perform under pressure is a player that every coach wants on their team.

At the high school lever it is hard to come by an athlete that can consistently play at a higher level when it comes to a big game.

Learn the name McKenna Sergi, this week’s Athlete of the Week.

Currently a member of the Greene Trojans field hockey team and has served already served as this type player for head coach Christine Battaglini this season, Sergi was first recognized for this attribute last basketball season in one game in particular: the Class C semifinals against Bainbridge-Guilford.

In that game, Sergi came up huge for the Trojans with 13 points, nine of them coming from long-distance.