4 NHS cheerleaders awarded All American honors at UCA camp

BRYANT LAKE – For the sixth consecutive year, the Norwich Purple Tornado Cheerleading team attended a four-day overnight camp through the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Cheerleading Camp. This camp provides high quality educational training for college and high school cheerleaders through summer camps or clinics. Camps and clinics are held annually on college and high school campuses all over the world. They are run by current and former college cheerleaders that are now on staff for UCA.

Throughout the four days, the team was taught many new skills such as sidelines and timeout cheers, band dances and dance routines. The girls work on many skills to improve their jumps, motions, stunts and pyramids. UCA holds classes with the teams at camp to learn about leadership, team bonding, and dedication to their sport.