New York State Comptroller's data shows ticketing trends in Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY – After reviewing four years worth of the New York State Comptroller's data on local town's and villages in Chenango County, included below are the top five ticketing municipalities in Chenango County.

All statistics provided below are based on data that can be found on the New York State Comptroller's website at, www.osc.state.ny.us/localgov/finreporting/jcef/index.htm.

The top five ticketing towns and villages in Chenango County from 2014 to 2017 are as follows:

1. The Village of Oxford, with a local total of $373,951, county total of $8,600, and state total of $320,112.50 had a combined four year total of $702,663.50.

The Village of Oxford averaged $93,487.75 locally, with a county average of $2,150, and a state average of $80,028.13.

Its highest year from 2014 to 2017 in local ticket income was in 2015, where the Village of Oxford brought in $117,987 with local tickets alone.

The four year local average for Oxford was more than double any other municipality in Chenango County, with the next highest average from the Town of Bainbridge at $41,723.11.