Bulldogs’ 5 goal first half leads to win over Afton/Harpursville; B-G steals win from Sidney and S-E downed by Mustangs

DELHI – Five goals tallied by the Bulldogs of Delhi was enough for the win over Afton/Harpursville Tuesday afternoon in the MAC conference matchup.

Delhi fired 29 shots towards the goal and five different Bulldogs put the ball past the Afton/Harpursville keeper.

Alex Haight, Logan Aikens, Dan Rolfe, Paul Avila and Paul Bickers recorded one goal each in the win while Haight and Aikens were joined by Charlie Koota and Christin Imperi in the assist column of the stat sheet.

Afton/Harpursville goalie Riley Livermore worked hard between the posts to make 20 stops in the contest.

Afton/Harpursville travels to Chenango Valley for a non-league game on Thursday. Game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Delhi 5, Afton-Harpursville 0

(5-0 at half)

Goals-Assists: (A) None; (D) Dan Rolfe 1-0, Paul Avila 1-0, Alex Haight 1-2, Logan Aikens 1-1, Paul Bickers 1-0, Charlie Koota 0-1, Christian Imperi 0-1.