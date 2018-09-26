Lady Storm take down Bobcats for 3rd time this season; Other Chenango County girls soccer action

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Valley broke through the 1-1 halftime tie with three goals in the second half to take the third meeting between the Storm and the Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford with a final of 4-2.

10 minutes into the first half, Kyleigh George scored to put one on the board for the home team.

The Bobcats answered as they were awarded a penalty kick with 19:48 remaining in the first half. B-G’s Alli Miller placed the free shot into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1.

The score went into the halftime break tied at one goal apeice.

Bainbridge-Guilford took the lead in the second half as Ashley Matthews scored after moving from keeper to a field player. Her teammate Macie Leizear picked up the assist on the go-ahead goal.

Shelby Meade and the Storm responded two minutes later. Meade also scored the second UV goal on an assist by Paige Catena. And the home team didn’t stop there.

Cearah DaCostaFaro rifled two shots in the second half that went past the Bobcats’ goalie to give Unadilla Valley the two goal lead and the Storm defense prevented the Bainbridge-Guilford attack from capitalizing on any other opportunities for the win.

Unadilla Valley improves to 6-4 on the season. They will host the Greene Trojans at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Unadilla Valley 4, Bainbridge-Guilford 2

(1-1 at Half)

Goals-Assists: (B-G) Alli Miller 1-0, Ashley Matthews 1-0, Macie Leizear 0-1; (UV) Kyleigh George 1-0, Shelby Meade 1-1, Paige Catema 0-1, Cearah DaCostaFaro 2-0.