Judicial convention nominates McBride as candidate for state supreme court

BINGHAMTON – On Thursday, approximately 100 Delegates from across ten counties met in Binghamton to formally nominate the Republican candidate for State Supreme Court in the Sixth Judicial District.

The Delegates unanimously selected Chenango County District Attorney Joe McBride to run as the Party’s candidate in this November’s election. The vacancy in this office was created by the recent retirement of Judge Kevin Dowd.

The Sixth Judicial District encompasses all of Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. The position serves nearly 750,000 residents across these counties and is among the most important courts within our legal system. The decisions made in State Supreme Court on civil, municipal and criminal matters can affect every New Yorker.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to have earned the nomination of respected Delegates from across the Southern Tier and Central New York,” said McBride. “I’ve dedicated my life and career to serving the people of our region as District Attorney for 19 years and in private legal practice earlier in my career. This experience has prepared me well for the challenging cases that face a State Supreme Court Judge.”