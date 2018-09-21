Marauders downed by league leader Clinton, 4-1

SHERBURNE – Sherburne-Earlville played their first home game in six games and met Clinton, the Center State Conference Division-I league leaders, Thursday afternoon. The Marauders hung tough with the earning a 1-1 score at the half but it was the Warrior second half play that led them to a 4-1 win over S-E.

Nine minutes into the game, the Marauders’ Owen Rodriguez opened the scoring for the contest. Sherburne-Earlville created pressure on the Clinton defense and that led to Rodriguez finding the ball at his feet. He buried his shot attempt into the back of the net past Warriors’ keeper Andrew Krom.

Clinton’s TJ Elsenbeck tied the game at 1-1 with five minutes to play in the half as a ball misplayed by the Marauder defense landed in front of the Warriors’ forward. Elsenbeck then beat Conor Ryan to the far post for the goal.