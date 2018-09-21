NHS Sports Hall of Fame Induction; Pat Quinn: Class of 1958

Tom Dixon

Contributor

Patrick Michael Quinn was born Feb. 24, 1940 in Norwich, NY, the oldest of three children to Frank and Mary Quinn. This post-depression era spawned many jobs, but money was still scarce. Multiple factories dotted the city, and two railroads hauled cargo and passengers through town at all hours of the day and night. At the center of all this sat “Quinn’s Diner,” presently Johnny B’s (formerly The Caboose). It was a busy little eatery, a place of good food and hearty banter – always packed. This business enabled Frank and Mary to raise their children and purchase a home on Maple Street, not far from the baskets where young Patrick would soon be “tickling the twines.”

Pat showed early signs of interest and ability in all sports and this era enabled him to pursue them. Technology was still in its infancy. There was no internet or satellites. Rotary dial phones and “party lines” were the norm. Television didn’t cross the airways until Patrick was 10 years of age. Entertainment was narrowly selective; consequently, a young lad had ample time to pursue his interests and hobbies. Young Patrick was athletic, diversely interested in sports and of good size. This combination in this era would prove to make Pat “A Man for All Seasons.”

There were plenty of role models a few years older for him to emulate. There were the Fierros – Bob and Chuck, the Caravaglios – Fran and Vinnie, Wayne “Lefty” Adams, Ted Kerley, and the incomparable fire-balling duo of Fred Swertfager and Charlie Townsend. Pat confided that the Stewarts (John & Ken) were two athletes that he personally admired. He often competed with these older boys, and it was reflected in his development and progression. He made his Little League all-star team at the age of 10 and by his 12th year of age dominated most offensive categories in that same league. Play in the Kiwanis League (the next age level) was similar, and a young, lanky Pat got to hone his pitching skills there.

His hoop development paralleled that of baseball. Playing for Bob Van Tine’s “4” groups (pee wees, reserves, reserve juniors and juniors), he was a talented player and scorer. This was reported often in the newspaper by Van Tine, who had taken over the reins and style of his predecessor, Perry Browne. Pat’s football introduction, though, was on the back burner until high school. There was no modified program or Pop Warner league at that time. Sandlot and pick-up games were the norm.