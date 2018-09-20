Norwich Rotary to present blood screening, health fair at YMCA

NORWICH – Norwich Rotary is once again presenting the Annual Blood Screening and Health Fair on Saturday, October 13, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. This will be the 33rd annual event. Thanks to the generosity of the YMCA, the screening is again in their facility's community room, as it has been the past fourteen years.

Registration for the screening is by telephone only. Call AMBA Wellness Programs toll free 1-800-234-8888 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Because of provider guidelines, the fee which is payable at the event, must be paid with two separate checks. The first fee, in the amount of $40, is payable to AMBA and covers a panel of approximately 40 tests (screening and blood work). The second fee, in the amount of $10, is payable to Norwich Rotary, the event sponsor. There are additional screenings available for an additional fee, so the total cost may vary depending upon the particular screenings each person chooses. Included will be a continental breakfast after the blood is drawn. It's important to remember that fasting 12 to 14 hours before the test is required.